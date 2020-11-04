Deepika Padukone’s ‘former’ manager questioned by NCB in Mumbai

Bollywood Drug nexus: NCB seizes mobile phones of Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and 3 others

Mumbai, Nov 04: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash on Wednesday reached the Narcotics Control Bureau office in Mumbai after being allegedly untraceable for days.

Prakash was summoned after the central agency claimed to have seized 1.7 gm of hashish during a search at her residence here in October-end.

Since then, she has been summoned multiple times by the drug law enforcement agency to join probe and record her statement.

Besides the contraband, two bottles of CBD oil, a cannabis product, were also found at her residence during the search.

Prakash has already applied for anticipatory bail.

The NCB, which is probing alleged nexus between drug peddlers and Bollywood celebrities which came to light after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, had summoned Prakash on October 28 following seizures at her residence.

Earlier Padukone and Prakash have appeared before the NCB for questioning.

Prakash's name cropped up during interrogation of one of the arrested drug peddlers, an official said earlier.

Statements of Padukone and fellow actors Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh, among others, were recorded by the NCB in September.

The Central agency has so far arrested 23 persons as part of its investigation in the drug case linked to Rajput's death. The late actor's girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, one of the accused in the drug case, is out on bail now.