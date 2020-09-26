Deepika Padukone arrives at Narcotics Control Bureau SIT office

New Delhi, Sep 26: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone on Saturday arrived at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the investigation into a drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

According to reports, Padukone, who was in Goa, reached Mumbai on Thursday with her husband Ranveer Singh.

On Wednesday, Deepika was summoned by the agency and she acknowledged the summon on Thursday. Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh, among others, were also summoned for questioning on the same day. Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are also expected to appear before the agency on Saturday.

Rakul Preet Singh's statement was recorded after she was grilled by the NCB for four hours on Friday. She was seen entering the guest house from where the agency is operating around 10.30am. "Rakul Preet Singh's statement was recorded by the SIT today. It will be analysed and produced before the court," Mutha Ashok Jain, NCB's director general, told reporters.

Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash and Rajput's former manager Shruti Modi were also questioned in the case on Friday. Prakash has been summoned again on Saturday.