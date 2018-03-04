Decoding the stunning fall of the Congress in Tripura, Nagaland

The fall of the Congress in Tripura and Nagaland was stunning. For some reason, the party focused all its resources on Meghalaya to the extent that it earned the ire of its leaders in Tripura and Nagaland.

Analysts would attribute the stunning fall of the Congress to lack of planning, leadership and infighting. From the Tripura verdict it was clear that the Congress voter shifted to the BJP. In 2013, the Congress won 10 seats with a vote share of 36.53 per cent.

There was a complete lack of interest from the central leadership of the Congress. Rahul Gandhi addressed just one rally in the state and that was on the last day of campaigning. The BJP feels that this was an intentional move by the Congress to help the Left.

The scenario in Nagaland was no different. In 2013, the Congress won 8 seats with a vote share of 24.89 per cent. This time around the party leaders in the state complained of resources to fight the elections. There was also fund crunch which led to five candidates withdrawing. Congress leaders in the state complained that they were not given any funds or logistic support which led to the drubbing.

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.