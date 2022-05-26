Declare Tamil as official language like Hindi: TN CM MK Stalin tells PM Modi

Elderly couple who just returned from US murdered by driver, buried in their ECR farmhouse

India

oi-Prakash KL

Chennai, May 26: Amid frequent debates over Hindi being a national language of India, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, appealed to him to make Tamil an official language of the country.

"Make Tamil as an official language like Hindi and the official language in Madras High Court," MK Stalin said at the event where the Prime Minister launched projects worth over Rs 31,500 on Thursday.

There have been a lot of debates around the national language of the country. The ruling DMK has been critical of the Centre over the Hindi imposition issue.

The Tamil Nadu CM also brought up the issue of NEET exam at the event. "We are opposing NEET exam and we have also passed a Bill in the Assembly. We appeal to the PM to give exemption from the NEET exam, to Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin in Chennai," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

Stalin also requested the Centre to return the central GST dues of Rs 14,006 Crores.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister also said that the state is a pioneer not only in economic and other related factors, but also in social justice, equality and women's employment. "Tamil Nadu is a state for inclusive growth. This is what we call the Dravidian model. In this Dravidian model of governance, while taking various welfare and developmental measures, I wish to inform you that we have corrected fiscal imbalance and restructured finances of the state," Stalin further said.

Speaking at the occasion, PM Modi hailed Tamils for their achievement in every field. "The people, culture and language of Tamil Nadu are outstanding. In every field, someone or the other from the state is excelling. Out of 16 medals we won in Deaflympics, youngsters from Tamil Nadu had a role in six of those medals," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone of development works worth over Rs. 31,000 crores, including the Bangalore-Chennai Expressway, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.