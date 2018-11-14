Declare CM nominees for Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, MP: Rajnath to Congress

Janjgir Champa (Chg), Nov 14: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday mocked the Congress over "factionalism" in the party and demanded that it reveal the names of its chief ministerial candidates in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, like the BJP.

Campaigning for the second phase of assembly elections in BJP-ruled Chhattisgarh, Singh claimed the opposition party would "break into factions" the moment it announces the names of its chief ministerial candidates.

"Not just in Chhattisgarh but Congress should reveal the names of their candidates for the post of chief minister in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, like us. We have made it clear who would be the next chief minister of the BJP in these states (and) the Congress should do the same," the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said at a rally in Janjgir Champa in Chhattisgarh. He equated the campaign rallies of Congress with marriage processions and linked the announcement of names of chief ministerial candidates to bridegroom's identity.

"If a 'barat' is taken out, then the name of the 'dulha' (bridegroom) should also be out. I want to know the name of the bridegroom from the Congress. (However) the moment Congress announces its candidates for the post of chief minister, the party will break into factions," Singh said. The home minister also defended the Rafale jet deal with France and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the target of the Congress party over the agreement.

The Congress has levelled allegations of corruption and cronyism in connection with the multi-crore deal and the government has repeatedly dismissed the charges. Singh slammed the Congress for using "objectionable language" against Modi and said the BJP "never abused" a prime minister coming from the Congress party. "People are saying that Modi has taken commission in this deal. For whom would he accept the commission? He does not have a wife or children. Is he seeking commission for his almost 100-year-old mother?" he said.

Janjgir Champa is one of the 72 assembly segments that will go to polls in the second and final phase of polling in Chhattisgarh on November 20. Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan will go to polls on November 28 and December 7 respectively. The Congress has renominated party MLA Motilal Devangan from Janjgir Champa and the ruling BJP has given ticket to former deputy speaker of Chhattisgarh Assembly Narayan Chandel. At the rally, Singh also praised the Centre's ambitious Ayushman Bharat health scheme.

"When US President Barack Obama introduced the healthcare insurance scheme, the whole world was surprised. But why not so much praise for our healthcare scheme where we are providing cover of up to Rs five lakh per person," he said. The insurance scheme is aimed at reducing the financial burden on the poor and vulnerable groups by providing them access to quality health services. The scheme offers a benefit cover of Rs 5,00,000 per family per year (on a family floater basis).

PTI