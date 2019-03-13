  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Declare Bengal 'super sensitive state' for fair polls: BJP tells EC

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 13: The Bharatiya Janata Party has urged the Election Commission to declare West Bengal, a sensitive state during the upcoming general election.

    Addressing media outside the EC office in Delhi, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the delegation put forth certain demands, including freedom of press and deployment of central forces in the state.

    Photo credit: PTI
    Photo credit: PTI

    "We have demanded that the state of West Bengal should be declared as super-sensitive state. We've also demanded that central forces should be deployed at all polling booths," said Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

    "The 1986 circular which disallows loudspeakers schools and religious places. This is not right. We have requested the EC to ensure fair elections to be conduct," he added.

    Also Read Lok Sabha Elections 2019: TMC list of candidates is out; gives 41% seats to women

    The delegation including Prasad, Nirmala Sitharaman, Kailash Vijaywargiyya, Mukul Roy and JP Nadda has asked Election Commission to appoint a media observer at every polling booth in West Bengal.

    Slamming Trinamool Congress' rule in West Bengal, Prasad said, "This is a state where ballot papers were stamped even during counting, and victorious candidates were not allowed to enter the state. Where officers sit in dharnas with the chief minister of the state' helicopters are also not allowed to land," he added.

    The BJP delegation told the Election Commission that Rahul violated the Model Code of Conduct by making unverified claims against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    "The model code of conduct clearly states that one cannot make unverified allegations against any political leader. But Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday in Ahmedabad made a scurrilous, shameful and false allegation against the prime minister about 'picking money out of the air force's pockets and put it in the pockets of certain industrialists.'"

    The BJP and Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress have been at loggerheads since the appointment of Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister. The saffron party has also managed to make inroads into the state which was formerly a Left bastion.

    More west bengal NewsView All

    Read more about:

    west bengal bjp lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 15:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 13, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue