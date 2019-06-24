Declare Abhinandan's moustache as 'national moustache': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

New Delhi, June 24: Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday placed an unusual demand that Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman should be awarded for his bravery and his mustache be made a national mustache.

Replying to the motion of thanks moved by Pratap Singh Sarangi, Adhir Ranjan criticising the ruling BJP government over using the name of Abhinandan during his election campaign demanded, "Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman should be awarded and his moustache should be made 'national moustache'."

During his reply on the motion of thanks, Chowdhury dared the government to take action against Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi. He said the Congress is sitting in the Opposition due to 2G and other things.

"Did you manage to catch anybody in 2G and coal allocation scam? Did you manage to send Sonia Gandhiji and Rahul Gandhiji behind the bars? You came to power by calling them thieves, then how are they sitting in Parliament? Why are not they in jail," Chowdhury said.

Varthaman's beard style became the talk of the town after his return from captivity in Pakistan. Youths wanted to sport the 'Abhinandan style' on their faces in a nod to the IAF pilot's emulable bravery and courage.

Varthaman was captured by the Pakistani Army on February 27 after his MiG-21 Bison jet was shot down in a dogfight with Pakistani jets during aerial combat. Before his jet was hit, he downed an F-16 fighter of Pakistan. Varthaman was released on the night of March 1 by Pakistan.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after Indian fighters bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp near Balakot, deep inside Pakistan on February 26.

Pakistan retaliated by attempting to target Indian military installations the next day. However, the IAF thwarted their plans. The Indian strike on the JeM camp came 12 days after the terror outfit claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir, killing 40 soldiers.