    Decision to derecognise NCP, TMC, CPI as national parties deferred by ECI

    New Delhi, Nov 21: The Election Commission has deferred its decision to derecognise the CPI, TMC and NCP as "national party" in view of their poor performance in May 2019 Lok Sabha polls following pleas from them, sources in the poll panel said on Wednesday.

    The parties in their plea told the poll panel that as there would be a series of polls to various state assemblies they would definitely improve their performance, the sources said.

    A national party should be a state party in atleast 4 states

    "We have accepted their pleas and deferred the decision", they said.

    Jharkhand election 2019: Ignored by BJP, 'Rebel' Saryu Roy may take on Raghubar Das

    For getting a "national party" status, a party should be a recognised "state party" in at least four states.

    According to the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968, a political party can be recognised as a national party if its candidates secure at least six per cent of votes polled in four or more states in Lok Sabha or assembly elections, and, in addition, it has at least four members in the Lok Sabha.

    It also should have at least two per cent of the total Lok Sabha seats and its candidates come from not less than three states.

    The three parties also told the EC that they are old parties and have played a key role in national politics. Hence, their status should not be based on recent electoral performance only.

    Though the TMC won 22 LS seats in West Bengal, NCP four seats in Maharashtra and CPI two seats in Tamil Nadu, their candidates polled poorly in other states.

    If the parties get derecognition, they would be considered "registered but not a recognised party."

    They are bound to lose facilities and concessions hitherto enjoyed by them in those states where their recognition was withdrawn. They could not participate in official meetings of the recognised parties convened by the EC or the State Election Department, and could not seek votes through the state-owned Doordarshan or All India Radio during elections.

    A 'state party' is entitled to exclusive allotment of its reserved symbol to its candidates in the states where it is recognised, and a candidate of a "national party" can use the reserved symbol throughout India.

    On the model code of conduct is the ECI a toothless tiger

    The CPI and the NCP were facing the prospect of losing their national party status after their dismal performance in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections as well.

    However, they got a reprieve when in 2016 the EC amended its rules, whereby national and state party status of political parties are to be reviewed every 10 years instead of five.

    As of now, the TMC, BJP, BSP, CPI, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Indian National Congress (INC), NCP and National People's Party of Meghalaya have national party status.

