    Decision on whether to extend lockdown or not in Mizoram to be taken today

    Aizawl, Apr 13: The Mizoram government is mulling to extend the ongoing 21-day lockdown in the state and the Cabinet is likely to take a decision on this matter on Monday, officials said.

    The nationwide lockdown was imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 25 to break the chain of coronavirus transmission and it was scheduled to be lifted on April 15.

    The PM held a video conference with Chief Ministers of all states on extending the lockdown on Saturday but no formal announcement was made in this regard.

    "Though the Centre is yet to make a final decision, the state government is planning to extend the ongoing lockdown with new guidelines to exempt some sections," Health Minister Dr R Lalthangliana told PTI.

    The state cabinet would meet on Monday to discuss the matter, he said.

    The minister said Mizoram, which reported one COVID-19 case so far, is vulnerable to the deadly virus due to spike in cases in neighbouring countries and states.

    Mizoram shares inter-state boundaries with Assam, Manipur and Tripura and also 722-km international border with Bangladesh and Myanmar.

    Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo said the state government is concerned about the Mizo people, who are stranded in different parts of the country due to the 21- day nationwide lockdown.

    He said discussions are being held among top officials to step up measures to bring them home safely.

    Official sources said Mizoram's lone Lok Sabha member C Lalrosanga, who is currently in the national capital, was making efforts to ensure the safety of 600 odd Mizo people stranded outside the state.

    The sources said he has personally spoken to the authorities of at least 20 states, where students, workers, travellers and patients along with their attendants from Mizoram are stuck due to lockdown.

    The MP has also written to chief secretaries of these states, imploring them to ensure the safety of the stranded Mizos and to protect them from racial attack, the sources said.

