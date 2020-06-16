Decision on resumption of International flights next month: Civil Aviation Minister

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 16: Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said that a decision on resumption of international flights will be taken by next month after taking into confidence all stakeholders and travellers.

"We are confident that in the coming month we will start taking decisions on the resumption of international flights. I do not want to put a timeline here, all stakeholders and travellers need to be taken into consideration," he said.

Amid growing coronavirus cases, India suspended international and domestic passenger flights on March 23 and March 25, respectively.

Almost 2 lakh people flew in and out of India on 870 charters post lockdown: DGCA

While domestic passenger services resumed on May 25, international passenger services continue to remain suspended in the country.

The Indian government started the Vande Bharat Mission on May 6 to help stranded people reach their destinations through special international flights amid the lockdown.