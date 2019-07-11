Decision on new Congress chief must be taken at earliest: Scindia

Bhopal, July 11: Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said the party needs to "reinvent" itself and stressed on finding a new president "at the earliest".

He said after resigning as Congress president in the wake of Lok Sabha poll debacle, Rahul Gandhi will himself decide his role in the 133-year-old party.

"We had never imagined that Rahul Gandhi, who not only led the Congress but also the country's people, would leave his post. This is a serious time for the Congress," Scindia told reporters in reply to a question here.

The former Union minister said efforts to persuade Gandhi to continue leading the party had failed. "Our effort was to convince Rahul ji to continue. But, Rahul ji remains firm on whatever decision he takes and I am proud of that. We have to search a new party president. A lot of time has elapsed. Now, we cannot allow more time to pass," said Scindia, who himself lost the Lok Sabha election from his traditional seat Guna in Madhya Pradesh.

Scindia said the decision on a new Congress chief should be taken "at the earliest" and opportunity given to a leader who can infuse a new energy into the party.

Asked about his name figuring in the race for AICC president, Scindia said, "Deciding about the party president would be a collective decision. The Congress Working Committee would take a decision. We all have to take a decision together."

Asked about the future role of Gandhi, Scindia said, "Rahul ji will decide his own role. The Congress party wanted to see him as party president but his decision has also to be respected.

On the way forward for the country's oldest political party, Scindia, who had resigned as AICC general secretary citing accountability, said the Congress now needs to reinvent and revive itself.

"A time comes when every organisation needs to reinvent and reinvigorate itself and this time has come for the Congress. We must win faith, love and blessings of the people of the country.

Before talking to reporters in the Vidhan Sabha premises, Scindia watched the proceedings of the state assembly, which is having its monsoon session, for about an hour from the speakers gallery.