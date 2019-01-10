Decision on CBI chief Alok Verma’s fate by end of this week

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 10: The Selection Panel led by the Prime Minister will meet again to decide the fate of CBI Director Alok Verma, who was earlier this week re-instated by the Supreme Court.

The panel met on Wednesday to discuss the case relating to Verma. Sources tell OneIndia that the panel would meet again on Thursday, following which a decision is expected. The panel also comprises the Leader of Opposition and Chief Justice of India.

The CJI, who authored the verdict, stayed away from the meeting, but nominated Justice A K Sikri to be part of the panel.

The outcome of the meeting, which took place at the prime minister's residence at Lok Kalyan Marg, was not immediately known, they said.There was no official confirmation on the meeting from the government. The committee will meet again soon, the officials said without giving further details.

The Supreme Court while reinstating Verma, had however said that he shall take no major policy decision. He shall cease and desist from taking any major policy decisions and only attend routine functions, the order had also said. The SC however left the final decision on Verma's fate to the Selection Committee.

Leader of Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge had on Wednesday sought more time and requested that the meeting be held on January 11. He said that he was busy in Parliament and needed more time to study the judgment.

While a meeting would be held today, the process is to be completed within a week. The SC had given the panel a week's time to take a decision regarding Verma, who is due to retire on January 31 2019. The court had said that the committee led by the Panel will meet and look into the aspect of whether Verma needs to be removed or not.