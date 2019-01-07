Decision of Mulayam Singh not contesting from Azamgarh starts war of words between BJP and SP

New Delhi, Jan 7: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had opened a front against Samajwadi Patry patron and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh in Azamgarh. He is the sitting MP from there. Posters could be found showing him missing from the constituency.

This is being done since the time of the Samajwadi Party government in the state but statement made by SP general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav has made the thing worst for the party.

In the election season, every word matters a lot and the statement made by Samajwadi Party general secretary has put the party in quandary. Not only social media but people in the constituency have started criticizing the decision of the former CM. Now Mulayam Singh leaving the seat is being made an issue in Azamgarh.

During one of the programmes in Etawah, Ram Gopal Yadav said that the SP will announce name of its candidate by the end of January and party patron will contest the Lok Sabha election from Mainpuri. This is the statement that had caused trouble for the party. Ram Gopal Yadav announcing this amid talks of alliance was being criticised by all and sundry.

A Bharatiya Janata Party leader in Azamgarh Brijesh Yadav told Oneindia, "When Mulayan Singh contested 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he had made all tall claims. It was being said that as soon as Mulayan Singh wins election, there will be a flow of development in the district. But when he did not come to his constituency for six months people started looking for by lighting lanterns."

Brijesh accused the former CM of dishonesty when he said, "Mulayam Singh managed to somehow win the seat by misusing government machinery, threatening people of Azamgarh, bogus voting and spending Rs 200 crore to win elections. But he did not return Azamgarh after winning the election. He did not utter a single word for the welfare of the people of Azamgarh despite being their representative in Parliament."

He said, "The former CM does not even have the moral courage to face the people of the city and ask for their votes therefore it was certain that he will flee from Azamgarh. The BJP appeals to the people of Mainpuri to teach him a lesson of lifetime by defeating him from there in probably the last election of his lifetime to take the revenge of people of Azamgarh."

But this has intensified the war between the Samajwadi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party in the state. The war between both the party is getting hot by the day.