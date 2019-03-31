  • search
    Decision in few hours, says Sheila Dikshit on Congress-AAP alliance in Delhi

    New Delhi, Mar 31: Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit on Sunday said that the final decision on a possible alliance between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi "in a few hours".

    "In some time the things will be clear. You will get to know about it in a matter of a few hours, by this evening or by tomorrow. There will be an official announcement," she said while replying to question about the alliance.

    Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit

    On being asked about the declaration of name of candidates, she said, "The party (Congress) has been working on it. Today is a holiday, they will make announcements some time tomorrow."

    Senior party leaders had earlier said though a "consensus has been reached" between the top leadership of both the parties, the two camps have so far been unable to finalise a seat-sharing arrangement.

    On Saturday night between 10 to 12 PM, a meeting was held at Sheila Dikshit's residence regarding the alliance in which Delhi in-charge PC Chacko and organisation general secretary KC Venugopal also participated, sources said.

    Earlier on March 26, amid the possibility of an alliance between Congress and AAP, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had hit out at former CM Sheila Dikshit-led Congress government and said he would not have had to launch a new party if she had run the government well.

    AAP has already announced its candidates for seven parliamentary seats in Delhi.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 31, 2019, 12:50 [IST]
