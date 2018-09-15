  • search

Decision to change LOC against Vijay Mallya was not taken by any individual: CBI

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your Evening Stories
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sep 15: Under fire for changing the nature of the Look out Circular against Vijay Mallya which allowed him to leave the country, the CBI on Saturday said the decision was taken as there were "not sufficient grounds" at that time to detain the liquor baron.

    Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya
    Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya

    The Congress and the other opposition parties are attacking the Centre over changing the Look out Circular against Vijay Mallya, alleging that there was a political intervention in it. CBI said that no individual official was involved in the decision on LOC as it was part of a process.

    "As has been stated a no.of times earlier, the decision to change LOC against Vijay Mallya was taken as at the time there was not sufficient grounds for CBI to detain and arrest him. The decision was taken at appropriate level as a part of process individually by the officer as alleged," a CBI statement said today, as per ANI reports.

    While the first LOC issued in 2016 stated that Mallya be detained if he is trying to leave the country, the second only said that the agencies be informed about his travel plans abroad.

    At the time of the incident, officials had blamed the change in LOC on an error. However later on the CBI clarified that the nature of the LOC changed because there was not enough evidence against Mallya. 

    [Why CBI changed the nature of LOC against Vijay Mallya]

    Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched a fresh attack on the BJP over Vijay Mallya. He alleged that the lookout notice for Mallya was changed on the approval of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Taking to twitter Rahul wrote "Mallya's Great Escape was aided by the CBI quietly changing the "Detain" notice for him, to "Inform". The CBI reports directly to the PM. It is inconceivable that the CBI, in such a high profile, controversial case, would change a lookout notice without the approval of the PM."

    Read more about:

    vijay mallya cbi notice

    Story first published: Saturday, September 15, 2018, 19:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 15, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue