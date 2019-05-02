  • search
    Decide before May 6 on poll code violation complaints against Modi, Shah: SC to EC

    New Delhi, May 02: The Supreme Court has asked the Election Commission to decide on nine complaints against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah for alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct before May 6.

    Out of the 11 complaints filed against Modi and Shah by the Congress, the poll body has decided on two complaints.

    The petition, filed by Congress MP Sushmita Dev, alleged that the poll body failed to act against the top BJP leaders despite "multiple complaints" lodged against them.

    In one of the most direct attacks against the ECI, a 146-page petition filed by Congress lawmaker Sushmita Dev said there was one set of rules for Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah and another for the rest of the candidates.

    The Congress said 40 representations of violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) were moved in the ECI so far, but no action had been forthcoming from the poll body, which should be devoted to the concept of free and fair elections in a democracy.

    The delay in action, the Congress said, was a deliberate action itself.

    Since March 10, the general election was notified, Modi and Shah had "specifically in sensitive areas and States, ex-facie violated the provisions of the Representation of the People Act and the Election Rules and the process."

