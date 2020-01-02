December GST kitty crosses Rs 1.03 lakh cr, second month in a row

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 02: Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue collection remained above the Rs 1 lakh crore mark for the second month in a row with December mop-up rising to Rs 1.03 lakh crore as compared to the year-ago period.

In December 2018, the GST collection was Rs 97,276 crore. The collection would have been even better but for a 10% decline in the revenue earned through integrated GST (IGST) on imports.

The GST collection in November 2019 stood at Rs 1,03,492 crore.

Of the gross Rs 1,03,184 crore last month, CGST is Rs 19,962 crore, SGST is Rs 26,792 crore, IGST is Rs 48,099 crore (including Rs 21,295 crore collected on imports) and Cess is Rs 8,331 crore (including Rs 847 crore collected on imports), an official statement said.

During the month, the GST revenue from domestic transactions witnessed a growth of 16 per cent as compared to the year-ago period, it added.