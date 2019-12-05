  • search
    Dec 14 ‘Bharat bachao rally’ is to protest the murder of democracy: UP Cong

    By PTI
    |

    Lucknow, Dec 05: Preparation are being made to make the "Bharat bachao rally" of the Congress in New Delhi on December 14 a success.

    "Lakhs of party workers from Uttar Pradesh will reach the Ram Lila ground in New Delhi on December 14 to take part in the Bharat Bachao rally to protest the murder of democracy, curb on freedom of expression, economic loot and corruption under the BJP government," UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu told media persons on Thursday.

    For making the rally a success, party national secretaries, office-bearers and senior leaders were continuously touring districts, he said.

    Crime against women 'societal disease', rethink on mercy appeals in heinous crimes: Venkaiah Naidu

    The UP Congress president said, "The crime against women in the state had been on the rise. The state has set a record in the cases relating to rape, murder, loot, kidnapping and cyber crimes," he said.

    Lallu also attacked the Union government for the bad shape of economy due to "wrong policies".

    Recently, the Hyderabad gruesome gang rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian has left the nation into shock yet again after the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape case. Atrocities against women are on a rising graph year after year.

    Hence, the Bharat Bachao rally initiated by the opposition is to raise voice against crime and corruption across the nation.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 5, 2019, 18:25 [IST]
