Debunking the confusion between the CAB and NRC

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 11: It has been reiterated on numerous occasions that the NRC and the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill are not one and the same.

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah said that the two are completely different and there was a deliberate attempt being made to confuse the two.

Let us take a look at the difference between the two:

Citizenship (Amendment) Bill:

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 seeks to provide citizenship to Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Parsis fleeing from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

It covers people who were persecuted in these countries and compelled to seek shelter in India. The aim is to protect such persons from them being called as illegal migrants.

Those who have entered India before December 31, 2014, all be eligible for citizenship.

What is NRC:

The NRC in Assam is basically a list of Indian citizens living in the state. It is a process to identify foreign nationals in the state.

The process of updating the NRC began after the Supreme Court ordered it in 2013.

NRC to apply nationwide, no need to fear: Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha

As part of this process, the people had to prove that they were Indian nationals prior to March 24 1971. The entire process was aimed at identifying those Bangladeshis who have illegally entered into India. They have over the years managed to obtain rights as Indian nationals. The idea is to identify illegal immigrants.