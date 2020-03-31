  • search
    Death toll rises to four in Kerala due to blockade at Karnataka border

    Kasaragod, Mar 31: A 49-year-old critically ill patient died on Tuesday after Karnataka police allegedly denied permission to allow his ambulance to cross the border at Thalpadi on the Kasaragod-Mangaluru national highway, police said.

    According to police, Sekhar of Manjeswaram near here died of cardiac arrest. He was being taken to Mangaluru for follow-up treatment.

    Critically ill patients from Kasaragod have since long being thronging the multi-speciality and high-tech hospitals in the neighbouring state as it is closer than the facilities in the neighbouring districts of Kerala.

    Kerala: Doctors against 'liquor prescription' during lockdown

    Four seriously ill patients have died since Karnataka closed the borders following the lockdown. A pregnant woman was delivered of a baby in the ambulance as its entry was blocked at Thalapadi.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 15:38 [IST]
