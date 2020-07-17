YouTube
    Death toll in south Mumbai building collapse rises to 6; search operation still underway

    Mumbai, July 17: The death toll in the building collapse in the Fort area of Mumbai has gone up to six with four more persons succumbing to injuries, while a search operation was still underway at the site, civic authorities said on Friday morning.

    Two persons were killed after a corner portion of six-storey 'Bhanushali' building collapsed in the Fort area around 4.45 pm on Thursday.

    Three more persons, who were rescued from the site, were declared dead at the hospital around midnight on Thursday, while a 62-year-old woman died on Friday morning, an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

    The woman was taken out from the debris and rushed to the state-run J J Hospital, where she was declared brought dead, he said. Three people are still injured of which condition of a 17-year-boy is critical, he added.

