    Death toll in Northeast Delhi climbs to seven

    New Delhi, Feb 25: The death toll in the northeast Delhi violence climbed to seven, a senior police official on Tuesday.

    A Delhi Police head constable, Ratan Lal, was among the seven killed in the violence that erupted on Monday over the amended citizenship law.

    Protestors during clashes between a group of anti-CAA protestors and supporters of the new citizenship act, at Jafrabad in north-east Delhi
    Till Monday, authorities had said at least four people, including Lal, were killed in the violence. They said that the death toll has increased to seven on Tuesday.

    violence death toll killed new delhi

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 10:57 [IST]
