Death toll due to floods rises to 107 in Assam, 11 in Bihar; over 50 lakh affected

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 31: More parts of Bihar were on Thursday affected by floods, caused by rise in water levels of rivers originating in Nepal, though the disaster management department asserted that this has resulted in no fresh loss of lives.

According to the departments bulletin, 71 panchayats of Madhubani and Siwan districts, which were not affected by the floods till the previous day, have now been hit by the calamity. The number of affected districts so far has, thus, reached 14. The number of people affected by deluge has risen to 39.63 lakh, up from 38.47 lakh on Wednesday. Death toll, however, remained stable at 11, with Darbhanga accounting for seven casualties and the remaining four reported from West Champaran.

Other districts declared as flood-hit are East Champaran, Sheohar, Supaul, Kishanganj, Sitamarhi, Gopalganj, Saran, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj and Khagaria.

At a meeting he chaired on the previous night to review the flood situation, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar instructed officials to pull up their socks reminding them "it is in the months of August and September that we see the worst of the calamity". "We must have arrangements in place for evacuating people from vulnerable areas. We are this time faced with a twin challenge in the backdrop of raging corona pandemic.

Meanwhile, the flood situation in Assam improved further on Thursday though one more person lost his life taking the toll to 108 in the calamity, an official bulletin said. The number of people affected by the deluge in Brahmaputra and its tributaries dropped to 12 lakh in 22 districts, it said. The figure on Wednesday was about 17 lakh in 21 districts, it said.

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi visited the flood hit Barpeta and Baksa districts, where the overflowing rivers have rendered thousands of people homeless.

According to the daily flood report of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) one person drowned in the flood water in Mikirbheta area of Morigaon district on Thursday taking the toll to 108.

The toll in the landslides triggered by the flood stood at 26 taking the total number of deaths to 134, it said.