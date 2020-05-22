Death threat to CM Yogi Adityanath; UP Police receives WhatsApp message, case filed

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Lucknow, May 22: Uttar Pradesh Police has received a message on WhatsApp that allegedly claimed that State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be killed "with a bomb".

According to reports, the sender has accused CM Adityanath of being anti-Muslim and the message was received by social media cell of Uttar Pradesh Police's integrated emergency response centre UP112 on Thursday midnight.

RBI ramps up economic support amidst coronavirus outbreak

The police has filed an FIR against the unidentified person under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 505 (1)(b) for causing fear or alarm to the public to commit an offence against the state or against the public tranquillity, Section 506 for threat to cause death and Section 507 for using anonymous communication for issuing threat.

PM Modi announces Rs 1000 crore immediate relief for cyclone-hit West Bengal | Oneindia News

Dheeraj Kumar, the Inspector of Lucknow's Gomti Nagar police station had lodged an FIR. He mentioned in the FIR that the threat message was sent at UP-112 WhatsApp number 7570000100 at 12:32 am on Thursday. He also said the UP-112 authorities informed the police station and further probe in the matter is on.

Explained: What is WHO? How does Dr Harsh Vardhan's taking charge as Executive Board chairman help

Meanwhile, UP CM Adityanath, has set up a revolving fund of Rs 218.49 crore on Thursday for over 35,000 families to promote self-employment.

This fund under the Rural Livelihood Mission, would help those engaged in sewing, production of disposable plates, spices and masks.