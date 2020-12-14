Death penalty to speedy trial: Know key features of Maharashtra's Shakti Act

Explained: Why people vaccinated against COVID-19 still need to wear mask?

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Dec 14: Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra government in a bid to curb heinous crimes against women and children, tabled Shakti Bill on Monday that has provisions for stern punishment, including the death penalty, life sentence, and hefty fines, for the perpetrators, and also speedy trial.

Shakti Bill was drafted on line of Hyderabad's Disha Act. The perpetrators, if found guilty, will be punished with imprisonment for life for not less than ten years but may extend to the remainder of natural life or with death in cases which have characteristics of being heinous in nature.

What laws the new bill seeks to amend?

The draft bill seeks to amend relevant sections of the IPC, CrPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for the proposed law''s application in the state.

Speedy trials and special courts as part of Shakti act

Under the proposed legislation, a sum of Rs 10 lakh will be given to an acid attack victim for plastic surgery and facial reconstruction and the amount will be collected as fine from the convict.

Investigation shall be completed within a period of 15 working days from the date of registration of an offence. Reasons for not doing so shall be recorded in writing by the investigating officer concerned and these may include inability to identify the perpetrator, it said.

Then the probe period will be extended up to seven working days. After a charge-sheet is filed, the trial shall be conducted on a day-to-day basis and completed within a period of 30 working days, according to the draft bill.

Some cases will be tried in-camera for recording of evidence of victims and witnesses who are vulnerable