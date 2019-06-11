Death of 2-yr-old in Sangrur: Protests erupt, Opposition corners Singh's govt

Chandigarh, June 11: Tempers ran high in Punjab’s Sangrur district after the death of two-year-old Fatehvir Singh, who had fallen into a borewell shaft on June 6 and could not be saved in a rescue operation lasting over four days.

The opposition parties too upped the ante against the government, raising questions on the rescue operation. People blocked roads in protest and raised slogans against the government, demanding action against officials for the "delay" in rescuing the child. The district authorities had to deploy additional police force in the district to prevent any untoward incident as the tempers ran high.

Accusing the government of "negligence", the opposition said an "unprofessional" rescue operation led to the toddler’s death. Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal termed the death a "daylight murder".

He tweeted, "Fatehveer: this is a daylight murder of the most inhuman & beastly kind."

"There is no such thing as government in Punjab. When the state is seething with pain & anger, CM is busy in leisure & pleasure in cooler climes. The govt remained absent as the child lay dying. Unforgivable," he said.

[Punjab CM orders closure of all open borewells after 2-year-old's death]

Aam Aadmi Party leader Harpal Cheema said there were "lapses" on part of the state machinery in handling the rescue operation. Union minister and SAD's Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal tweeted, "A great tragedy has befallen the family of Fatehveer. My heartfelt condolences to the parents. May Akal Purakh grant them strength to bear this irreparable loss.” '

"We must now resolve to take steps to ensure such a horrible fate does not visit any Fatehveer in Punjab ever again," she said.

On Monday, there was anger among the people against the district administration and the state government over the delay in rescuing the child. A large number of people had assembled around the site and several raised slogans against the government. Villagers had also blocked the Sunam-Mansa road.

