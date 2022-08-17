Dear me, It'll be okay: Jacqueline Fernandez's cryptic post amid ED trouble goes viral

D-Syndicate raises its ugly head again: This time on the target are Hindu leaders

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 17: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez's cryptic post about staying strong after Enforcement Directorate (ED) named her as an accused in the Rs 215 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has now gone viral.

"Dear me, I deserve all good things, I'm powerful, I accept myself, it'll all be okay. I'm strong, I will achieve my goals and dreams, I can do it," Fernandez posted on Instagram.

The 36-year-old actor, known for films such as "Kick", "Bhoot Police'' and most recently "Vikrant Rona", is the only accused named in the latest charge sheet.

She has been questioned multiple times by the ED in this case, the last being in June. Fernandez, a Sri Lanka national, debuted in the Hindi film industry in 2009.

The agency in April provisionally attached Rs 7.27 crore funds of the actor under the PMLA apart from Rs 15 lakh cash as the agency called these funds as "proceeds of crime".

Actor R Madhavan, when asked at an event to comment on Fernandez being named as an accused in the ED charge sheet, said, "I hope she gets out of trouble very soon. I don't think this is affecting the image of the country. In fact, in our film fraternity, there have been fewer tax raids. Everyone is working with full honesty. I don't think it will affect the industry. Higher taxpayers are from this industry."

Story first published: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 22:58 [IST]