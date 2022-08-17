India
YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Dear me, It'll be okay: Jacqueline Fernandez's cryptic post amid ED trouble goes viral

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 17: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez's cryptic post about staying strong after Enforcement Directorate (ED) named her as an accused in the Rs 215 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has now gone viral.

    Jacqueline Fernandez
    Jacqueline Fernandez

    "Dear me, I deserve all good things, I'm powerful, I accept myself, it'll all be okay. I'm strong, I will achieve my goals and dreams, I can do it," Fernandez posted on Instagram.

    The 36-year-old actor, known for films such as "Kick", "Bhoot Police'' and most recently "Vikrant Rona", is the only accused named in the latest charge sheet.

    She has been questioned multiple times by the ED in this case, the last being in June. Fernandez, a Sri Lanka national, debuted in the Hindi film industry in 2009.

    Representational Image

    The agency in April provisionally attached Rs 7.27 crore funds of the actor under the PMLA apart from Rs 15 lakh cash as the agency called these funds as "proceeds of crime".

    Actor R Madhavan, when asked at an event to comment on Fernandez being named as an accused in the ED charge sheet, said, "I hope she gets out of trouble very soon. I don't think this is affecting the image of the country. In fact, in our film fraternity, there have been fewer tax raids. Everyone is working with full honesty. I don't think it will affect the industry. Higher taxpayers are from this industry."

    Comments

    More MONEY LAUNDERING News  

    Read more about:

    money laundering viral news

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 22:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 17, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X