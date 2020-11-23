Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery result date and time

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 23: The Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery result will be declared today.

The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The ticket holders can check the results at 4 pm today. The winners of the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery will have to claim the prize money within 30 days of the results being declared.

Winners will have to claim the prize along with a valid identity proof and the same has to be presented at the West Bengal State Lottery Department office. The department will conduct a verification process and the winners will get the prize money only once the same is completed. The result once declared will be available on https://lotterysambadresult.in/.

Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery prize structure:

First Prize: Rs 50 Lakh

Second Prize: Rs 9,000

Third Prize: Rs 500

Fourth Prize: Rs 250

Fifth Prize: Rs 120

Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000