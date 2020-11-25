Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery Result 2020 to be declared today at 4 pm

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 25: The Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery Result 2020 will be declared today. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

The tickets are priced at Rs 6 and the results will be declared today by 4. The first prize is Rs 50 lakh, while the second prize is Rs 9,000.

The third and fourth prizes are Rs 500 and Rs 250, while the fifth price is Rs 120. There is a consolation prize of Rs 1,000.

The lottery prize for Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery, November 25 has to be claimed within 30 days. The money will only be credited in your account after the verification process is done.

Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery result date and time

To complete verification formalities, produce your winning ticket and a valid identity proof at the West Bengal Lottery office. Following this the money will be credited into your account. Also remember that the tax will be deducted and the remaining sum will be credited to your account. The result once declared will be available on lotterysambadresult.in.