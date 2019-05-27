  • search
For Surat Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Deadly Surat fire prompts Delhi govt to inspect coaching centres for fire safety norms

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 27: In the wake of massive fire at a coaching centre in Gujarat's Surat, Delhi government is set to investigate coaching centres across the national capital to check if the fire safety rules are being followed.

    22 students lost their lives in a massive fire in a coaching centre in Surat. After the Surat fire, the Gujarat government conducted preliminary inspection and issued showcause notice to 9,395 buildings all over the state in the past two days.

    Deadly Surat fire prompts Delhi govt to inspect coaching centres for fire safety norms

    In Delhi, all coaching centres operating in high rise buildings shall be inspected by the Director (Fire Services) who shall take immediate action for closing down the operation of coaching institutes operating above the fourth floor in such buildings in violation of the fire norms, ANI report said.

    20 students killed as fire breaks out in coaching centre in Surat, many jump off from terrace

    The Surat fire was reportedly a result of a short circuit and a complaint was registered against three people, including the builder and manager of the complex. They have been identified as Harshal Vekaria and Jignesh. Meanwhile, the owner of the coaching centre, Bhargav Bhutani, has also been detained.

    Shocking visuals of the accident have emerged where people can be seen jumping from the second floor and the terrace to save their lives.

    Surat Fact Check
    Po.no Candidate's Name Votes Party
    1 Darshana Vikram Jardosh 795651 BJP
    2 Ashok Patel (adhevada) 247421 INC
    + More Details

    More SURAT News

    Read more about:

    delhi government fire surat

    Story first published: Monday, May 27, 2019, 18:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 27, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue