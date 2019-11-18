Deadly road accident in Bikaner kills 10, injures 22

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

Bikaner, Nov 18: Ten people were killed and 22 others injured in a collision between a bus and a truck in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Monday, police said.

Earlier, police had put the death toll at 14. The accident took place early in the morning in Dungargarh when the bus was on its way to Jaipur from Bikaner.

Five people died on the spot and the others succumbed to injuries during treatment, police said.

Those hurt in the accident have been admitted to the PBM government hospital here, they said.