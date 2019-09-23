Deadly road accident in Assam claims 10 lives

Guwahati, Sep 23: At least 10 people died and several others were injured in a collision between a bus and a tempo traveller on NH-37 in Demow, Sibsagar district in Assam, on Monday.

All those injured have been admitted to a hospital nearby.

Reportedly, the accident occurred on NH-37 in Demow, at around 8.30 am when the bus coming from Golaghat to Dibrugarh collided with a tempo traveller that was coming from the opposite direction.

Assam: 10 people died and several others were injured in a collision between a bus & a tempo traveller on NH-37 in Demow, Sibsagar district, earlier today. Injured have been admitted to hospital. pic.twitter.com/LcGaWTCMYY — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2019

The collision was so severe that both the vehicles fell down the road into the ravine.

Ten people have died so far. Some bodies were removed from both the vehicles while some badly injured people died on the way to the hospital.