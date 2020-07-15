Dead man caught alive during photo shoot

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, July 15: God came in a disguise of the cameraman. Nothing less can be described the incident.

Tomy Thomas, an Ernakulam-based photographer, on Sunday was asked by officials of the Edathala police station to come to a house near Kalamassery to click photographs of a deceased person, Sivadasan, as part of preparing the inquest report.

While Tomy was about to take photographs, something happened that left Tomy surprised.

The 42 year old photographer heard a low quivering sound.

Tomy did not pay attention to the sound at first, but he was left startled when a sudden thought struck him.

He immediately bent close to the lying body on the floor, waited for seconds before he again heard the sound, which Tomy says described as a low snoring sound.

Tomy alerted police officials at once on the spot, expressing doubts that the man might be alive.

And the miracle happened.

Sivadasan, the man who was believed to have passed away is now under treatment in the intensive care unit at the Jubilee Mission Hospital in Thrissur, reported Malayala Manorama first.

Sivadasan, A native of Palakkad, had been living alone at Manalimukku in a rented house.

Talking to The News Minute, the photographer who has worked with the police for 25 years on similar assignments, talked about the bizarre experience happened on Sunday.

"When I entered the house, the man was found lying face down on the floor. Apparently, he had injured his head after he hit the corner of a bed, blood could be seen clotted on the head wound. Since the light in the room was not adequate to click photos, I leaned over the man to turn on the light switch which was on the wall right next to where he was lying. It was then that I heard a feeble voice," Tomy says.

"A shiver ran down my spine as it hit me that the man was actually alive," added Tomy.

Sivadasan had fallen down due to high blood pressure and hit his head on the bed. He was found to be in an inebriated condition.