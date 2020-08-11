De-escalation may take time along LAC, India prepared for long haul says top General

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 11: The Indian Army is preparing for a long haul along the Line of Actual Control as the de-escalation would take more time.

Amidst heightened tensions, why India should be wary of China’s Comment crew

Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat informed a committee of lawmakers that the de-escalation in Ladakh where the Chinese troops transgressed in June may take more time. He also said that this transgression led to the Indian troops being deployed in large numbers.

The General also emphasised that India its prepared to face any onslaught. However efforts are being made to bridge the trust deficit with China, he also said.

India-China stand off unlikely to overshadow BRICS, SCO summits

Meanwhile, India has told China to stop further construction and pull back troops from the Depsang-Daulat Beg Oldie sector of eastern Ladakh. During the talks between the two sides, India also told China to stop further construction activities in the area.

During the talks, India stressed upon the importance of reducing tensions in the Depsang plains, an official familiar with the developments told OneIndia. This has been a major flash point for several years now, owing to the perceptions of the Line of Actual Control.

The military level talks between the two sides was held on Saturday between 11 am and 7,30 pm. India stressed on the fact that the PLA troops who are camping near the Bottleneck area in the Depsang plains since May should not block Indian soldiers from going to their Patrolling Points-10, 11, 12 and 13.

Pull back from Dapsang-Daulat Beg Oldie sector, India tells China at military level talks

The primary agenda of the meeting was to reduce tensions at the Depsang Plains, where there is a massive build up of troops of both sides. The meeting would discuss ways to de-escalate as well as disengage. India will also seek restoration of patrolling rights for its soldiers.