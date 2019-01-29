De-coding the UP Cabinet meeting at Kumbh

Prayagraj, Jan 29: In a first, UP State government's cabinet meeting was held at Prayagraj Kumbh on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired the meeting. Most of the UP Cabinet Ministers including both Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dr Dinesh Sharma attended the meeting.

After the meeting, Yogi took a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati along with his cabinet colleagues and visited his sect of Nath to meet saints and seers.

Talking to media after taking the holy dip, Yogi said undisrupted flow with clean water of river Ganga is results of attempts and inspirations of Prime Minister Modi.

He said back in 2013 Kumbh at Prayagraj then Mauritius Prime Minister did not take holy dip due to pollution in the river Ganga but this year not only Mauritius PM took holy dip but more than 3000 Pravasi Bharatis also took holy dip during Kumbh.

Briefing about the Cabinet meeting, the UP Chief Minister said that the Cabinet decided to construct 600-km-long Ganga Expressway from Meerut to Prayagraj with a cost of Rs. 36000 crore to provide better connectivity from Western districts to Prayagraj.

The cabinet has also approved proposal of Gorakhpur link road project connecting Azamgarh and Ambedkarnagar with Purvanchal expressway.

Yogi said Rs. 5555 crore will be invested on the link project. He also announced that Cabinet has also decided to exempt film URI from State GST as film is based on patriotism and sacrifice of soldiers.

UP Cabinet has also decided to set up statue of Nishadraj at Sringverpur at Prayagraj and develop Ashram of Maharshi Valmiki at Chitrakoot.