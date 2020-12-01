YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    DDC polls: Phase 2 elections today, voting underway in Jammu and Kashmir

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Dec 01: Polling underway on Tuesday morning in the second phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir amid chilly conditions and tight security arrangements, officials said.

    "Polling began at 7:00 am. Initial reports suggest that only a few people have so far turned out at polling stations due to early morning winter chill," an official said. He said the pace of voting is expected to pick up as the day progresses and temperature rises.

    DDC polls: Phase 2 elections today, voting underway in Jammu and Kashmir

    It can be seen that as many as 321 candidates are in the fray in the second phase of the DDC polls and voting is taking place at 2,142 polling booths. As many as 7.90 lakh voters are eligible to vote in this phase of elections.

    J&K: 52 per cent turnout in 1st phase of DDC elections

    Out of the 280 constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, as mnay as 43 are going to polls in the union territory in the second phase, 25 in Kashmir and 18 in Jammu division.

    Election is also being held in 83 sarpanch constituencies for which a total of 223 candidates are contesting in the phase two. Also, by-polls are being held in 331 panch constituencies.

    Over 700 candidates are in the fray for these seats. Authorities have declared all 1,300 polling stations in the valley as sensitive. Almost all booths in Kashmir are sensitive from the security point of view.

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir polling

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 1, 2020, 8:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 1, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X