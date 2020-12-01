Took money from notorious people, facing threat from her, Shehla Rashid’s father says in letter to DGP

DDC polls: Phase 2 elections today, voting underway in Jammu and Kashmir

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Srinagar, Dec 01: Polling underway on Tuesday morning in the second phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir amid chilly conditions and tight security arrangements, officials said.

"Polling began at 7:00 am. Initial reports suggest that only a few people have so far turned out at polling stations due to early morning winter chill," an official said. He said the pace of voting is expected to pick up as the day progresses and temperature rises.

It can be seen that as many as 321 candidates are in the fray in the second phase of the DDC polls and voting is taking place at 2,142 polling booths. As many as 7.90 lakh voters are eligible to vote in this phase of elections.

Out of the 280 constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, as mnay as 43 are going to polls in the union territory in the second phase, 25 in Kashmir and 18 in Jammu division.

Election is also being held in 83 sarpanch constituencies for which a total of 223 candidates are contesting in the phase two. Also, by-polls are being held in 331 panch constituencies.

Over 700 candidates are in the fray for these seats. Authorities have declared all 1,300 polling stations in the valley as sensitive. Almost all booths in Kashmir are sensitive from the security point of view.