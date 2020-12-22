DDC polls: PDP claims its leaders are detained hours before counting

Have to ensure animals live in safe habitats: PM Modi on rise in leopard population

India

Srinagar, Dec 22:

Srinagar, Dec 22: The PDP has claimed that hours before counting for the District Development Council Polls could begin, many of their senior leaders were detained.

The police are mum on the developments, but PDP leader, Mehbooba Mufti said that the action is out and out Gunda Raj. She also said that it showed that the BJP was trying to manipulate the results.

Those reportedly detained are former minister and senior leader Naeem Akhtar, Mufti's uncle Sartaj Madni, and her former political adviser Peerzada Mansoor Hussain.

"Every senior police officer here is clueless as it is 'upar say order'. No rule of law in J&K anymore. It is out & out Gunda Raj," Mufti said in a tweet.

"J&K admin is on an arrest spree today. PDPs Nayeem Akhtar too has been abducted by J&K police & is being taken to MLA hostel. Looks like BJP is planning to manipulate DDC results tomorrow & don't want any resistance. Democracy is being murdered in Jammu and Kashmir," she also said.

The results today will determine the fate of 2,181 candidates across 280 constituencies. This is the first electoral process in the Union Territory since the abrogation of Article 370.