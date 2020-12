Took money from notorious people, facing threat from her, Shehla Rashid’s father says in letter to DGP

DDC Polls: Gautam Gambhir likely to campaign for BJP in Jammu and Kashmir next week

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Dec 02: In what comes as a recent development, cricketer turned BJP MP Gautam Gambhir is all set to campaign for the party in the ongoing District Development Council polls in Jammu and Kashmir, likely next week, a source in the party said on Tuesday. It is reportedly said that he may also possibly campaign for the BJP "in a big way" during the West Bengal Assembly elections next year.

"Gambhir will participate as a star BJP campaigner in the DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir elections expectedly on December 7-9," said a source.

It can be seen that the eight-phase DDC polls started on November 28 and will conclude on December 19. Counting of votes will be done on December 22.

Several BJP leaders in West Bengal have also shown interest in Gambhir as a campaigner, who has a "huge" fan following in the state as he was the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, the source said.

"The party is exploring options how to cash in on Gambhir's persona and his popularity in the campaigning for the high-stakes West Bengal Assembly elections," he said.

In 2019, Gambhir had campaigned for a few party candidates during Haryana Assembly polls which included former hockey star Sandeep Singh. Gambhir joined the BJP ahead of Lok Sabha polls last year. He defeated former Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely on East Delhi seat.