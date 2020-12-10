DDC polls: Mehbooba Mufti claims security forces not allowing people to vote in Shopian village

DDC Polls: Gautam Gambhir likely to campaign for BJP in Jammu and Kashmir next week

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Dec 10: The fifth phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir is underway. Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said that security forces have cordoned off Matribugh village in Shopian and are not allowing people to come out to vote.

Taking to Twitter, Mufti said, "Security forces have cordoned off Matribugh in Shopian and are not allowing people to come out to vote on the pretext of inputs about the presence of militants. In a brazen display of power, armed forces are being used to rig this election and favour a particular party."

On Wednesday, Mufti alleged that she has been illegally detained at her Gupkar residence by the Union Territory administration.

In a tweet, Mufti said, "Illegally detained today for the third time in less than a fortnight. Too much democracy indeed. If my movements are curbed due to "security concerns" then why are BJP ministers allowed to campaign freely in Kashmir while I've been asked to wait until the culmination of DDC elections?"

It can be seen that the polls are underway in 37 constituencies, 20 in Jammu and 17 in Kashmir divisions. Besides, voting is also being held for 58 sarpanch and 218 panch seats.

In 17 DDC constituencies of the Kashmir division, 155 candidates are in the fray, including 30 women, whereas in Jammu, 144 candidates are in the fray, including 40 women.

The DDC election is being held in eight phases and will continue till December 19. The counting of votes will take place on December 22.