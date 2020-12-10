DDC Polls: Gautam Gambhir likely to campaign for BJP in Jammu and Kashmir next week

DDC Polls: Fifth phase of voting in Jammu and Kashmir begins in 37 constituencies

New Delhi, Dec 10: Voting for the fifth phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections in 37 constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir began early on Thursday morning from 7 am. It can be seen that this phase would also witness the voting for 58 vacant Sarpanch and 218 vacant Panch seats.

State Election Commissioner KK Sharma said that of 37 DDC constituencies, 17 are in the Kashmir division and 20 in the Jammu division. The polling will be held between 7am and 2pm. In the 17 DDC constituencies of Kashmir, there are 155 candidates in fray, including 30 women, while in Jammu division, 144 candidates, including 40 women, are contesting.

Sharma also said said there are 125 Sarpanch vacancies which have been notified in the fifth phase and out of these 30 have been elected unopposed. There shall be a contest in 58 constituencies and 175 candidates, including 51 women, are in fray.

Similarly, as many as 218 constituencies will go for elections with 527 candidates including 137 female candidates in the fray.

In the fifth phase, 827,519 electors are eligible to cast their votes and comprise 433,285 male and 394,234 female voters. Among these, 439,529 are from the Jammu division and 387,990 from the Kashmir division.