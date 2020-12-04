All you lazy journalists, Omar Abdullah says on controversy around statehood for J&K

DDC polls: Candidate shot at, Omar slams attackers

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Srinagar, Dec 04: Unidentified gunmen attacked a district development council (DDC) candidate in South Kashmir's Kokernag area while polling for the third phase took place in Jammu and Kashmir today.

The candidate who was shot has been identified as Anees ul Islam. He was attacked near Sagam in Kokernag. Anees had recently joined the Apni Party led by Altaf Bikhari. He has been shifted to hospital and doctors treating him said he is stable.

"Disturbing reports coming in from Kokernag in South Kashmir of an attack on a DDC election candidate. I hope & pray that he survives the attack. Elections have always brought out the worst in those forces that have remained inimical to peace in Kashmir," Omar Abdullah, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir said in a tweet.