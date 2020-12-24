DDC polls: Elected representatives to take oath in name of Indian Constitution

DDC election results 2020: Gupkar alliance all set to form 9 out of 10 Kashmir councils

Srinagar, Dec 24: The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) is all set to lead development councils in nine out of ten districts in Kashmir division. However, BJP's complete dominance of the DDC polls in Jammu might still leave it short of numbers required to run at least four of the ten councils.

It can be seen that the Gupkar alliance got a clear majority in six districts of the Valley - Anantnag, Budgam, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Pulwama and Kulgam - which gave it nine to twelve seats each out of the fourteen in every council.

The BJP will lead the councils in Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Udhampur and Doda

While PAGD dominated the electorate in Kashmir division, it only managed to grab three seats in Srinagar, with independent candidates winning seven seats, and BJP winning one seat from Srinagar.

BJP's Aijaz Hussain, who won from Srinagar's Balhama constituency is Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's national Vice President.

Among the PAGD allies, the National Conference won the highest number of 67 seats, followed by PDP with 27 seats, People's Conference took 8 seats, CPI(M) won 5 seats and J&K Peoples Movement only 3 seats.

After BJP emerged as the single largest party in first-ever elections to DDCs in Jammu and Kashmir, Anurag Thakur, BJP's in-charge of the polls in the Union Territory claimed that the saffron party got more votes than the PAGD.