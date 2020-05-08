DD to broadcast weather forecast of Indian cities in Pakistan occupied Kashmir

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 08: DD News and All India Radio will telecast and broadcast weather reports and temperatures of Indian towns and cities, including Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Gilgit in their prime time news bulletins.

Secretary, Information and Broadcasting, Amit Khare said that this would come into immediate effect. The bulletin will be telecast at 8.55 am and 8.55 pm. This comes after the IMD started including Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, which is part of Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

The cities in PoK would be part of the overall forecast of the northwest division. This division comprises, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi-Chandigarh-Haryana, Punjab, east Uttar Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan and west Rajasthan.

Last week India issued a demarche to Pakistan protesting the Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan. India has said that the entire Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh including areas of Gilgit and Baltistan are an integral part of India.

On the order, the Ministry of External Affairs said that Pakistan should immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation.

Pakistan's Supreme Court had allowed general elections in the so-called Gilgit-Baltistan region.

It was further conveyed that such actions can neither hide the illegal occupation of parts of UTs of J&K and Ladakh by Pakistan nor grave human rights violations, exploitation & denial of freedom to the people residing in Pakistan occupied territories for the past 7 decades.

Government of India's position in the matter is reflected in the resolution passed by the Parliament in 1994 by consensus, the MEA also said.

Pakistan or its judiciary has no locus standi on territories illegally and forcibly occupied by it. India completely rejects such actions & continued attempts to bring material changes in Pakistan occupied areas of the Indian territory of J&K, the MEA also said.