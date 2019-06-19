DD India to be available in Bangladesh, South Korea

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, June 19: In bid to boost India's relations with its neighbours, the government has signed agreements with Bangladesh and South Korea, under which Doordarshan India will be available in those countries, while their state channels will be shown on DD Free Dish.

The government has decided to show BTV World, a channel owned by Bangladesh TV, on the Doordarshan Free Dish which will be available for the viewers of Doordarshan in India, an official statement said.

At the same time, DD India would be made available in Bangladesh, it said.

"India has entered into an agreement with Bangladesh so that DD India will be shown on Bangladesh TV. In return, Bangladesh's official channel will also be available in India on DD Free Dish. DD Free dish is available in 35 million households," Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said.

The move is part of a robust cultural exchange in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Act East policy, he said.

The government has also approved the proposal of Prasar Bharati for making available the KBS World, an English 24x7 channel of government of Republic of South Korea on the DD Free Dish for the Indian viewers. Simultaneously, people of South Korea would be able to view DD India in their country.

The arrangement with Bangladesh is as a result of an MoU signed between Prasar Bharati and Bangladesh TV (BTV) May 7, 2019.

BTV World would be of special interest to the viewers of eastern India and the decision marks an important watershed moment in strengthening of ties between the two countries, the statement said.

The pact comes after an earlier decision taken by the two governments to co-produce a film on Banga Bandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, which will be directed by eminent film director/producer Shyam Benegal.

Talking about the World Yoga Day, Javadekar said the government's decision to honour media houses for their contribution towards promoting healthy living through yoga has been well received and several media houses had shown enthusiasm in promoting the ancient Indian practice.

Javadekar had earlier this month announced 33 awards -- 11 for each newspaper organisations, TV and radio channels. A six-member jury will consider the entries in all 23 official languages.

"This (yoga) has become a public movement in India. We declared one scheme for media houses that has been well received," he said.

"As far as yesterday's decision on dance reality show is concerned, it has been well received by all sections of the society," Javadekar said, adding that psychologists and choreographers have lauded the move.

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has asked all private satellite TV channels to avoid showing children in an indecent, suggestive and inappropriate manner in dance reality shows or other such programmes.