DCW Chief detained by Delhi police along with #RapeRoko campaigners

DCW chief Swati Maliwal detained while marching towards Parliament

Delhi Commission for women Chief Swati Maliwal along with others who were campaigning for Rape Roko, an initiative for spreading awareness on sexual assaults and protesting against rape, were detained by Delhi Police when they were going to submit over 500000 letters to the Prime Minister from across the country demanding death penalty for rapists of children.

However, before they could submit the letters, they were detained by the Delhi Police. Swati claimed that this happened despite informing the police about their campaign well before.

The national capital saw a steep increase in sexual violence on children and also top the lists by NCRB for the most number of crimes against women.

Swati Maliwal has launched a Satyagraha against sexual violence and said that she will continue with her Satyagraha until action is taken.

