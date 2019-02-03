Days of TMC government in Bengal numbered: Yogi Adityanath slams Mamata

  • search
    By Pti
    Kolkata, Feb 03: Denied permission to land his helicopter for a rally in West Bengal on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lashed out at the "anti-people" Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, saying the days of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee''s rule are "numbered".

    Addressing the rally via phone, Adityanath urged the leaders, who had attended the Trinamool Congress's January 19 opposition rally in Kolkata, to introspect on how democratic rights were being scuttled by the state government.

    "The TMC government didn't allow me to come and meet you all. That is why I had to resort to Digital India of Modi-ji to address you. This TMC government is anti-people, anti-democratic and have compromised with national security," Adityanath said.

    This is the second instance landing permission has been refused for a chopper carrying a BJP leader.

    Earlier this month, permission was withheld for the chopper of BJP chief Amit Shah. The state government said the landing facilities were inadequate at the Malda airstrip. The BJP chief was forced to opt for a private helipad.

    The TMC government is afraid of the BJP as it very well knows that its days in Bengal are numbered, Adityanath said.

    Alleging that the Trinamool government had "tried to stop Durga Puja" in West Bengal in order to pursue its appeasement policy, Adityanath urged BJP workers to fight hard in order to ensure that the party forms the next government in the state.

    "Mamata Banerjee should remember that she cannot misuse the government and its agencies in the state. It is shameful that government officials are acting as TMC cadres in the state," he said.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 3, 2019, 19:00 [IST]
