    Days after taking oath as Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal all set to meet PM Modi today

    New Delhi, Mar 03: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is all set to meet Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday for the first time since Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept the Delhi elections.

    Kejriwal won the Delhi elections for the third time in a row and came back to power with a huge majority.

    Today, the Delhi Chief Minister will meet PM Modi while earlier he had met Amit Shah. Kejriwal will visit the PMO Sansad Bhavan at 11 am today.

    Had a very good and fruitful meeting: Kejriwal after meeting Union HM Amit Shah

    On February 19, Kejriwal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah after which the AAP chief said both of them had agreed that they will work together for the development of the national capital.

    The duration of the Shah-Kejriwal meeting at Shah's residence lasted 20 minutes. This meeting between the two leaders was for the first time since Kejriwal took oath as the chief minister of Delhi.

    Earlier, during the Delhi Assembly elections, PM Modi and Amit Shah had led massive campaigns against AAP and Arvind Kejriwal.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 9:20 [IST]
