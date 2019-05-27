Days after his defeat, Punjab Cong chief Sunil Jakhar resigns

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chandigarh, May 27: Punjab Congress Chief Sunil Jakhar offers to resign from his post after he lost elections from Gurdaspur.

In the resignation, he took moral responsibility for losing his seat and party's not so outstanding performance in the Congress-ruled state.

Jakhar resigned from his post on Monday, 27 May, following the party's performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Jakhar lost to Bollywood actor and BJP candidate Sunny Deol from Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat.

The Congress has won eight of the 13 seats. The Akali Dal and the BJP won two seats each while the Aam Adami Party (AAP) won one seat.

The resignation comes at a time when many senior leaders have stepped down from their posts, following the party's performance in the Lok Sabha polls. Earlier on Friday, Uttar Pradesh Congress president Raj Babbar had resigned from his post.

There were reports that party president Rahul Gandhi had also offered to resign, but his resignation was not accepted by the party.