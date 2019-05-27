  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Days after his defeat, Punjab Cong chief Sunil Jakhar resigns

    By
    |

    Chandigarh, May 27: Punjab Congress Chief Sunil Jakhar offers to resign from his post after he lost elections from Gurdaspur.

    In the resignation, he took moral responsibility for losing his seat and party's not so outstanding performance in the Congress-ruled state.

    File photo of Sunil Jakhar
    File photo of Sunil Jakhar

    Jakhar resigned from his post on Monday, 27 May, following the party's performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Jakhar lost to Bollywood actor and BJP candidate Sunny Deol from Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat.

    The Congress has won eight of the 13 seats. The Akali Dal and the BJP won two seats each while the Aam Adami Party (AAP) won one seat.

    Candidate in-tears as close family members don't vote for him: Did he react too early?

    The resignation comes at a time when many senior leaders have stepped down from their posts, following the party's performance in the Lok Sabha polls. Earlier on Friday, Uttar Pradesh Congress president Raj Babbar had resigned from his post.

    There were reports that party president Rahul Gandhi had also offered to resign, but his resignation was not accepted by the party.

    lok-sabha-home

    More RESIGNS News

    Read more about:

    resigns gurdaspur lok sabha elections 2019 punjab

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue