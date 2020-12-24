Days after big drug bust in Bengaluru, CCB seizes 100 grams of MDMA

In reply to NCB, Karan Johar denies drugs being consumed at his house party

New Delhi, Dec 23: Three drug peddlers including a Nigerian national have been arrested in Bengaluru.

The Central Crime Branch has seized 100 grams of MDMA worth around Rs 5 lakh. The CCB has also seized a car, bike and cash.

The development comes close on the heels of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Bangalore Zonal Unit seizing 3,000 units of Yellow and Grey coloured polls of MDMA (610) grams from a parcel at Foreign Post Office, Bangalore.

The consignment was concealed in layers of table cloth. 2 persons including a women arrested in the case.

Preliminary investigation revealed that MDMA was sourced from Netherlands and destined to Bangalore for further distribution. In the follow up action, on December 18, two persons including a woman, who arrived to collect the parcel, were apprehended from the same location.

Further, acting on information obtained from the interrogation of apprehended persons, the NCB team further traced and recovered another parcel consisting 235 grams of Cocaine, concealed in the inner walls of a corrugated box. The Cocaine was sourced from Ethiopia.

Those arrested are Ramla Shedafa Nancy and Emmanuel Michael. Foreign passports have been recovered from them, which seems to be fake.

The NCB said that it acknowledges the dedicated efforts of Amit Ghawate IRS (Zonal Director), Venugopal G. Kurup (Assistant Director), Rathan K. (Intelligence Officer), Sunil Parewa (IO), Kamlesh Kumar (IO), Sathisha (Sepoy) and other officers associated with the case.

MDMA (methylenedioxy-methamphetamine), commonly known as ecstasy, is a party drug that alters mood and perception is chemically similar to both stimulants and hallucinogens and produce feelings of increased energy and pleasure. The popularity of such synthetic drugs have increased manifold over the past five years in India.

Cocaine, also known as coke, is a strong stimulant most frequently used as a recreational drug. It is commonly snorted, inhaled as smoke, or dissolved and injected into a vein.

Mental effects may include an intense feeling of happiness, sexual arousal, loss of contact with reality, or agitation.

Physical symptoms may include a fast heart rate, sweating, and large pupils. High doses can result in very high blood pressure or body temperature. Effects begin within seconds to minutes of use and last between five and ninety minutes.